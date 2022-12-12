By Kingsley Omonobi

Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo has urged Nigerians to see Christmas not only as a period to show love and kindness but a time to uphold the reason of the season in all our endeavours.

He made this known at the Naval Officers Wives Association (NOWA) Christmas Carol & Night of Nine Lessons on Saturday at the National Defence College, Abuja.

“Let me also emphasize that the significance of Christmas should not end with this period but must always be brought to bear In our daily lives, especially in this present world, filled with greed, hatred, vengeance and hypocrisy”, he said.

Represented by the Chief of Administration, Nigerian Navy, Rear Admiral Jason Gbassa, the CNS said, “Christmas season reminds us of God’s love for mankind. It is a time to remember that God fulfilled his promise and sent his only son to the earth for the atonement of our sins. It is indeed a time to remember his generosity.

“As we celebrate the season, it is very apt to remember the less privileged, the vulnerable ones, families and friends but still keeping God in the centre of all these.

“The season is a time to actually slow down, reflect and not get carried away with the traditions of bustling holiday packed full of lights and gifts, and lose the focus of what is being celebrated, which is the birth of the King of Kings. Christmas period is therefore a time to forgive, worship and thank God.

“We sincerely need to always show love and kindness not only during this period but always and as a way of life. I therefore enjoin us all to keep the spirit of love and kindness rekindled so that we uphold the reason of this special season in all our endeavours.

“Therefore, as we join the world to celebrate this auspicious season, I want to sincerely appreciate the Naval Officers Wives Association, for organizing this edition of the Carol Night”.

He added that a New Year is the glittering light to brighten dream-line pathway of the future, hence, “As we approach the Year 2023, I encourage us all to be optimistic on a brighter year, sustain a positive attitude and remain passionate with our dreams. I pray that God Almighty grants us long life, good health and verve to see the new year and be blessings to everyone around us”.

NOWA President, Hajiya Aisha Nana Gambo was represented at the occasion by Mrs Lovelyn Lassa.

This year’s edition of Naval Officers Wives Association Christmas Carol Night has the Theme “The King is Born”.