By Juliet Umeh

In order to put smiles on the faces of the less-privileged, a church, Harvesters International Christian Center, HICC, has provided 2000 families with food stuffs and ingredients needed to prepare Christmas meals.

The initiative tagged, ‘Project Smile initiative’ was executed under the church’s foundation, Harvesters Africa Empowerment Foundation, HAEF, in partnership with the Harvesters Lekki Ministry team to commemorate this year’s Christmas celebration.

Lead, Harvesters Africa Empowerment Foundation, Dinyambe Nyatua, said their primary goal as a foundation is to alleviate poverty and hunger in Africa by providing food donations to those who are most affected by these issues

Nyatua said: “With a robust network of volunteers, the foundation and the ministry team set out to put smiles on the faces of people in dire need particularly in the Jakande and Oniru communities of Lagos state.

“This project comes in the wake of a recent outreach in Kogi State where the foundation deployed food and clothing supplies to over 1,250 flood victims in the Idozy community of Korton Karfe local government area.

“According to the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, the flood had a grave impact on 471,842 people with a total of 16 deaths recorded in the 514 communities affected.

“As part of its continued efforts to empower impoverished youth in Africa, the foundation has also pledged to provide skill development and entrepreneurial opportunities for youths from underprivileged environments so they can succeed.

He added that the foundation will offer scholarships worth N15, 000,000 to over 100 African undergraduates in a few months.

“The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, 40 percent of Nigeria’s total population, nearly 83 million people, live below the country’s poverty line of N137, 430 per year. This alarming statistic reveals a humanitarian crisis that is worsening by the day.

“Inflation has risen to record levels in the lead up to Christmas, meaning that many families are struggling to afford food,” Nyatua said.

One of the 100 beneficiaries of cash donations, who identified himself as Mr Eze, said: “A lot of us were not planning to celebrate Christmas this year because we cannot afford to buy food. Food items are very expensive this season and we are only trying to survive. I am grateful to the entire Harvesters team for remembering us today.”