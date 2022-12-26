Ereyitomi

The Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Chief Thomas Ereyitomi has called on Christians in Nigeria to imbibe the spirit of Jesus Christ as our role model and make use of the Christmas period to pray for continuous peaceful coexistence and unity among the people.

He urged Nigerian Christians to pray for the country to overcome the myriad of challenges facing her, especially the issue of insecurity in some parts of the country.

While felicitating with Nigerian Christians for marking this year’s Christmas, the House Reps Deputy Chairman of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Committee, Hon. Chief Ereyitomi called on his constituents to always imbibe the heart of giving and show of love after the Yuletide.

Ereyitomi in his Christmas message noted that Nigerians should also use the period to pray for their leaders for God’s guidance.

According to him periods like this call for sober reflection, noting that Nigerians must be their brothers’ keepers at all times.

Ereyitomi stressed that Nigerians, irrespective of where they come from, “must work towards achieving the dreams of our founding fathers, who made a lot of sacrifices for us to be one.”

The lawmaker wished all Christians in Warri, Delta State, and other Christian citizens happy Christmas celebrations, he also called for caution while celebrating the season.