Top local and international artistes, including Tion Wayne, Yemi Alade and Pheelz are expected to perform at the Beat FM 99.9 Christmas Concert in Lagos on Tuesday evening.

At the presentation of the artistes in Lagos, the station’s Programme Director, Mr Osi Dirisu, said that the concert had set a standard over the years by consistently parading the biggest stars.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the concert will hold at the Federal Palace Hotel on Victoria Island, Lagos, at 6.00 p.m.

Dirisu said that the concert would also feature superstars such as Chike, Niniola, Oxlade, Lojay, Guchi and Ajebutter 22.

He said that the concert was temporarily halted due the COVID-19 pandemic, but had returned bigger and better.

The official noted that the concert had been organised over the years by the station for its teeming fans and ardent listeners.

“The concert is famed for parading an array of the best local and international stars, and has earned a reputation as the most anticipated yuletide concert in Lagos.

“The station is announcing one lucky ticket owner who stands the chance of winning a brand new car – courtesy of Boom E-Commerce!

“Other awesome gifts, including cell phones, are also up for grabs,” he said.

Wayne said at the event that he was excited to be perfuming in Nigeria, promising to do his best at the concert.

The rapper expressed satisfaction at the level of acceptance his music had received in Nigeria.

He promised to spend more time in the country, adding that he would like to have collaborations with Nigerian artistes including Omah Lay.

Also, Junior Choi said that fans should expect a lot of surprises during his performance at the concert. (NAN)