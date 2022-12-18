.

A Christian cleric, Rev. Fr. Linus Thliza, has advised Nigerians to spend moderately and wisely during the Christmas and New year celebrations in order not to run into debt shortly after.

The cleric gave the advice on Sunday in his sermon at St Finbarrs’ Catholic Church, Rayfield, Jos.

He urged parents, in particular, to spend wisely during the celebrations and remember to save toward the payment of their children’s school fees and other needs in January

”As we celebrate Christmas, I want to advise Nigerians to spend wisely; eat what your pockets can afford and not show off.

”Parents must be wise in spending during the celebration so that you will save to pay your children’s school fees in January.

”The future of your children doesn’t depend on the good clothes and lavish Christmas and New Year celebrations, but the quality of education you give them.

”Don’t go into debt because you want to please others; make do with what you can afford,” he said.

He called on spouses not to mount undue pressure on their partners in order to ensure stability, peace and growth in the family.

The cleric also admonished Nigerians, particularly Christians, to use the season to show love and support the poor and the less priviledged in the society.