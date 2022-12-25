Billionaire prophet and founder of Warri based Mercy City, Jeremiah Fufeyin has feted thousands of Nigerians to assuage the plight of the masses during the Yuletide.

Thousands of people, in a viral video making the rounds on the internet received nothing less than N100 million from the cleric, who is known for philanthropy.

Apart from the cash gift to families and individuals, Fufeyin, through the Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Foundation provided food items worth millions of naira to the less privileged as part of measures to douse the current economic hardship and high cost of food items in the country.

In a usual display of love and compassion which is seen in his everyday life, Fufeyin was seen distributing the items personally as a crowd gathered in the church for supplies.

With over 2,500 staff and over a thousand visitors, Mercy City was filled with people excited to receive from the Man of God.

Apart from the workers, the event brought communities across the South South states to the church as the Aleibiri community of Bayelsa state went home with an extra cash of N1.5 million.

The Yuletide give back also brought some muslim groups into the City to take part in the event.

Fufeyin, who was instructed to most of the communities during the flood problem experienced across the country noted that it remained critical to assuage the suffering of the masses.

He disclosed that apart from praying for people and caring about their salvation, it was necessary to giveback.

With a population of over 100 million people in poverty, Fufeyin had called other well meaning Nigerians to assist in providing for the less privileged in the society.

https://fb.watch/hCzvSK78oh/