UBACLE GROUP Chairman and Delta APC chieftain, Uba A. Michael has called on Deltans and Nigerians to be an example of joy and love in their immediate environment embodying the spirit of Chrtistmas.

Uba made this call in celebration of Christmas day at the weekend at his Abuja office during a chat.

The former gubernatorial aspirant prayed that Deltans and Nigerians will be saved from bad leadership and misgovernance come 2023, the same way Christ came to save the world.

He said: ‘Let me use this opportunity to say a Merry Christmas to everyone celebrating the birth of Christ on this very special day. The birth of Christ brought us joy, peace and forgiveness of sins, which is what all Deltans and Nigerians should replicate in the immediate environment.

“Eat, make merry and give to those who don’t have anyone, which was what God did by giving his only begotten son.

“I pray that come 2023, Deltans and Nigerians will be saved from any form of bad leadership the same way Christ came to save the world.” He concluded