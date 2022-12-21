.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun state on Wednesday kicked as the Governor, Ademola Adeleke approved the distribution of forty bags of rice to the 332 wards across the state.

Adeleke in a statement by his spokesperson, Olwale Rasheed, disclosed that Governor Adeleke approves the composition of a committee for a non-partisan distribution of rice just as the State Government directed that beneficiaries must cover all sectors of the state.

It added that the state government also wishes to affirm to Osun People that the Sure-P fund, which Governor Adeleke stopped the former government from looting, remains intact and safe in the accounts of the local governments, stating that the committee was composed to ensure that Osun money is used for the development of the state.

“The distribution committee as released by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Hon Teslim Igbalaye is composed of the following membership per ward; a member of the league of Imams; a member of the Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN); a member of the Traditional Religion, a member of People’s Democratic Party( PDP), member from All Progressives Congress(APC), a Pensioner/Retiree, a woman

“While the 40 bags per wards were purchased at N32,000 per bag, the rice for state distribution were purchased from ‘Egbe Olowo of Osun state at N36,000 per bag, a price still below similar transaction by the previous government.

“To affirm its commitment to transparency, Governor Adeleke ordered that the composition of the committee for the distribution of the rice and targeted beneficiaries must be from all sectors in our state.

“His Excellency affirms that this administration is not a thieving government like that of his predecessor and he remains committed to cushioning the effect of a hard time on all sections of Osun society.

It is therefore shameless lie and false report to claim only PDP members are benefiting or that the Sure-P fund was diverted. It is also a pure falsehood to claim Heads of Local Government Administration are denied their entitlements. All issues pertaining to entitlements of public servants are been attended to by the relevant offices”, it reads partly.

However, the APC in a statement by the Director of Media, Kola Olabisi alleged that disclosed that Governor Adeleke has swindled the people of the state by spending a huge sume of N941,850, 000.00 to buy rice for the members and leaders of the PDP in the state.

It reads, “It is obvious that the Osun State people have boarded a metaphorical one-chance vehicle with Governor Adeleke in the driver’s seat of governance in the state.

“When did the confused Governor Adeleke defreeze the government accounts in the state as it was contained in one of his obnoxious Executive Orders that he reeled out on the day of his inauguration?

“It’s a pity that as usual, Adeleke has missed it again as he succeeded in exposing himself as a total stranger to governance.

“What right has the governor to use the local government SURE-P fund meant for the provision of capital projects at the grassroots to buy Christmas rice for the members of his party?