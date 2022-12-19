Actress, filmmaker and beauty executive, Christiana Boluwade today launched her Non-Governmental Organisation “Christiana Boluwade Foundation”, as a means of giving back and reaching out to the society.

The floating of Christiana Boluwade Foundation came in response to requests from friends and well-wishers who are keen on supporting her philanthropic projects.

Prior to the official launch, Christiana Boluwade is known for her exemplary life of philanthropy and service to humanity.

As part of the launch, the foundation distributed food items to 100 families in Lagos, as a way of putting smiles on their faces this Christmas.

According to Christiana, “Acts of charity are one of the great blessings of humanity and it is a key lesson I learnt from my parents while growing up. Despite being in the United States, I am so concerned about making life better from everyone around me, irrespective of the distance. If you really want to help people, start from somewhere”. she said.

The foundation’s media director, Idris Bello of Emiralty Africa says there are plans to hold ten outreach activities in 2023 in five states, cutting across each geopolitical zone in Nigeria.

Christiana Boluwade is the producer of Apa Kan, Oloku Ada, Alantakun, among other Nollywood movies..