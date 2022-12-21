By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state government in collaboration with the Imo state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria CAN have called on the residents of the state to join in the 2022 Imo state Christmas carol hold today, Wednesday, December 2022, at the Ndubusi Kanu square at New Owerri, Imo state.

The call was made in a statement to newsmen by the Imo state Secretary to the State Government, SGI, Cosmos Iwu.

Iwu said the Christmas carol was to come together and celebrate Christ for this year and the years to come.

In a short statement, he said: “The Imo state government in collaboration with the Christain Association of Nigeria, Imo state chapter. cordially invite you to the Christmas cantata. coming up on Wednesday, December 2022.

“At Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, square, at 4 pm, come let us celebrate Christ. Minister artist, Chioma Jesus and Mercy Chinwo.”