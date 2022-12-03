By Gabriel Olawale

The Deputy Gubernatorial Candidate of Labour Party in Lagos State, Princess Abiodun Oyefusi has lamented over violence against women in politics.

This is coming at the killing of the Women Leader of the Labour Party (LP) in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Mrs. Victoria Chintex by gunmen.

It would be recalled the Publicity Secretary of the LP in Southern Kaduna Senatorial Zone, Edward Buju, said the incident occurred on Monday, when the gunmen invaded her residence in Kaura and shot her dead.

Princess Oyefusi, who made this known to journalists in lagos yesterday, stated that the killing, bullying and harassment of Nigerian women in politics should be jettisoned for the growth and development of the country.

Abiodun, therefore, noted that the women folk wont be silenced by any means until their contribution to the overall development of the country is achieved and desired justice is assured.

She expressed her condolences to the late Labour Party women leader, praying that her soul rest in perfect peace and that her labour never be in vain.

“Stop the violence in politics against women.

“Stop the killing, bullying and harassment of Nigerian women In politics.

“We would not be silenced.

“Rest in the perfect peace of Allah, great leader of women.

“Your labour shall never be in vain.” She said.

