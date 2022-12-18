

By Dapo Akinrefon

As part of activities to mark the end-of-the-year, the Hua Xing Arts Troupe Nigeria, in collaboration with Harmony culture office of China General Chamber of Commerce-Nigeria, recently organised a Christmas party for over 1700 students from both public and private schools in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, the organizer of the event and also the Chairman, China Industrial and Commercial Enterprises Association, Nigeria, Chief Dr. Eric Ni, said: “Today, we are celebrating the most important people in the society, which are the children.

“We have all gathered to celebrate the younger generation at Christmas, I believe the younger generation need to get all that they deserve, because the future of this country and the world falls on them.

“Today, we will be giving out scholarships to brilliants students in education and culture, this is one of the many things we do to support the communities we reside.

Recently, we renovated three primary schools in Okokomaiko, Lagos, we will continue to support the students, the orphanages and the low income earners families. This celebration is in-line with the good relationship between China and Nigeria; I wish everyone a merry Christmas and happy new year in advance.”

In her remarks, the special guest of the event, Olympic gold medalist, Chioma Ajunwa, said: “Our Chinese brothers and sisters have just not come to see what they can only take from our country, rather they are here to see how they can make our country, our children better, you can attest with me that there is no community or company in Nigeria as today that have packaged such a huge event for our children, this shows the love they have for Nigerians.

“Children are the future of every country, we are saying thank you to the Chinese Community in Nigeria for celebrating the future of Nigeria.”

On her part, the Vice chairperson of the Chinese women association in Nigeria, LoI Eng Koon said: “We the Chinese Community are giving back, because it is part of our culture, and we pray these children will grow to do the same, to make the world a better place. Nigerians usually are happy people, and when you have a happy childhood, your lifestyle will change, you will become positive and successful in life.”

Besides Koon said: “Seeing today that the children are happy, they had all the funs they could have, they have dance and play all kinds of games, at the same time, we are encouraging them to study hard. That is one of the reasons they competed in the competitions.”

50 scholarships were given through debate, cultural and game competitions, as over 1,700 children were celebrated and they were overwhelmed with joy as they had unlimited fun and were fed to their satisfaction.

The venue was fully decorated and kitted as pupils from different schools, who had earlier took part in a 2mins video debate on the topic, “The Importance of Culture to the society’, were celebrated at the well attended event.