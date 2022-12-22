By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Worried by the chieftaincy crisis in some part of Ondo state, the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has warned traditional rulers across the state, against expansionist tendencies.

Akeredolu gave the warning while presenting the instrument of appointment and staff of office to Oba Adesumobi Oguntelure, the Olubudo of Mobolorunduro Mile 49, in Okitipupa council area of the state.

The Stool is one of the 62 chieftaincy stools recently upgraded and recognized by the state government following the report of Justice Ajama Judicial Commission of Enquiry on Chieftaincy Matters in the State.

Out of the 62, a total of 11 (eleven), including the Chieftaincy Stool of Olubudo, are in Okitipupa Local Government Area.

Akeredolu, who was represented by the Education, Science and Technology, Pastor, Olufemi Agagu, cautioned against expansionist tendency by any traditional ruler in the State.

He urged them to refrain from appointing or installing minor chiefs outside their jurisdictions, particularly in disputed areas.

The governor, said Obas, as custodians of customs and traditions, are the closest to the people and should therefore see their offices as vehicles for promoting peace, harmony and unity in their communities

Akeredolu prayed “that God will endow you with the wisdom, knowledge and understanding to lead your people in this arduous task of traditional leadership.

“I also pray that your community shall witness peace, accelerated growth and development during your reign”

He reminded the monarch to see his appointment as a divine call to serve his people and urged him to always exercise restraint and caution in the use of traditional powers being conferred on him by the State Government through the presentation of Instrument of Appointment and Staff of Office.

“The Instrument should be employed to strengthen the peace and cohesion of your domain and that of the State in general.

“The unity of your people is your strength and this should be explored for the socio-economic upliftment of your community”

Chairman, Okitipupa council, Igbekele Akinrinwa, urged the monarch to live in peace and harmony with other traditional rulers in the local government area.