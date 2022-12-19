By Chinedu Adonu

Chief Chinedu Okeke has thrown his weight behind the success of the Good Ideas Plus Action (GIPAS), entrepreneurship projects.

Chief Okeke assured GIPAS team of his support to ensure success of its entrepreneurship projects during the teams courtesy visit at his residence in Anambra State.

Chief also gave the team N1million to encourage them not to relent, assuring that his friends and other good spirited individuals from his community would join hands to sponsor the project.

He told GIPAS team to prepare towards organizing the Entrepreneurship Project Contest in his community, adding that he wants to use the project as one of the ways to bring empowerments to the young ones in his community.

“I am ready to buy the “Entrepreneurship Breeds Great Achievers books” for all that are willing to participate in the entrepreneurship project contest in my community.

“I therefore call on other well meaning Nigerians, men of goodwill, organizations, leaders, and government at all levels that love the growth and development of the young ones to support this project which is capable of bringing a great positive change in communities and Africa continent as a whole,” he said.

Chief Okeke said that participation in the development of society, human capacity building is the hallmarks of any progressive man.

In response, Mr Anslem C. Oyigbo; the team leader passionately thanked Chief Okeke for launching the book with the sum of N300,000, and also for supporting the Good Ideas Plus Actions Entrepreneurship Project with the huge sum of N1million.

Oyigbo expressed fulfilment over his words of encouragement and promised to use the project to empower the youths, who are the greatest assets of any community and nation.

He further disclosed that “intellectual empowerment is a prelude to financial empowerments” hence, this project is designed to provide intellectual empowerment and many more.