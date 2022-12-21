Chevron Nigeria Limited

By Godwin Oritse

Ogu Youth Congress, yesterday, threatened to paralyse operations at the Onne Port, Port Harcourt, if an oil giant, Chevron Nigeria Limited, goes ahead with its relocation plans of its logistics base.

Speaking with journalists in Ogu, Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area of Rivers State,Taripakaye Gbobbo, said the planned relocation of the Chevron Logistics base from the Onne Oil and Gas Free Zone will lead to severe economic hardship for people in the host community who have fully supported the operations of the oil company.

He said: “The operation of Chevron in our community has helped us a lot because our people are being employed and earning salaries but if Chevron leaves this facility now, it will bring back hunger to the community because many people will go into poverty thereby increasing the level of poverty in the community. So we are not in support of Chevron leaving this facility.

“Besides, our community is peaceful. There are no crises or militancy so they will not say it is because of insecurity that they want to leave. Chevron should stay back and let us continue working as a community and company.

“I will write a letter to Nigerian Ports Authority via the Port Manager informing them that if Chevron wants to leave this facility, we will not allow them to leave.”

He said while his group favours dialogue and constructive engagement, they would not fold their arms and allow economic hardship to be foisted on hapless families as a result of the planned relocation of the Chevron Logistics Base from the Onne Oil and Gas Free Zone.

He called on the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the Oil & Gas Free Zone and other appropriate organs of government to prevent any clandestine relocation of the logistics base in order not to disrupt peace in the communities.

Recall that on Tuesday last week, hundreds of youths under the aegis of the Onne Youth Council staged a peaceful protest at the Chevron Logistics Base to protest the planned relocation of the base.

The youths, in their large numbers, carried placards with various inscriptions appealing to Chevron to rescind its decision to relocate its logistics base from Onne, as the move could have dire economic consequences on the community.

The President of Onne Youth Council, Tobiah Silas Tete, who led the peaceful, said their visit to the logistics base was to submit a letter of appeal to the Chevron management to reconsider the decision to relocate its logistics support base from Onne in order not to throw the community and Rivers State into economic hardship.