By Efosa Taiwo

Wesley Fofana has suffered yet another setback to his Chelsea career after picking up an injury behind closed doors in a friendly match against Brentford.

Chelsea defeated Brentford 5-1 in the game, with Kai Havertz netting a hat-trick.

The game was, however, marred by the injury to Wesley Fofana.

There is no news yet on the severity of the injury, but Fofana did go off the pitch holding his knee.

Having just recovered from a knee injury, there is concern among the staff at Chelsea.

Further tests are expected to be run on the player in the coming days to determine the severity of the injury.

It is another tough setback for the player so close to the return of the Premier League.