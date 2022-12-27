By Efosa Taiwo

Chelsea return to Premier League action on Tuesday evening when they welcome AFC Bournemouth to Stamford Bridge.

Sitting ninth on the table, Graham Potter is still charged with the responsibility of getting the Blues to a top-four spot after taking over from German tactician, Thomas Tuchel in September.

Porous defensively, and still unfiring in attack, the Blues know that to achieve their ambition of a European place finish or even mount a challenge for the league title, they will need to hit the ground running with a win at home to Bournemouth as the league returns after a six-week break on account of the World Cup.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, have been largely underwhelming this season as they are barely three points away from the relegation zone.

While they might fancy their chances against a fluttering Chelsea side, they will need to bring in a performance way better than they have ever done this season to claim all three points or even a ‘precious’ point at the Bridge

Team News

Chelsea striker Armando Broja is out for the season after rupturing his ACL in a recent friendly.

Defender Reece James returns from a knee issue but this game comes too soon for Ben Chilwell and Wesley Fofana.

Bournemouth midfielder Marcus Tavernier is a doubt with a minor knock.

Jefferson Lerma is available after missing the EFL Cup loss to Newcastle with a minor knee injury, while defender Lloyd Kelly could also return after recovering from an ankle issue.

Brazilian Neto is yet to recover from a hamstring problem, with Mark Travers set to continue in goal.

Head-to-head

Chelsea have lost three of their five Premier League home games with Bournemouth, winning the other two.

Bournemouth have taken seven points from their past three league matches against Chelsea, more than they mustered in the first seven meetings (W2, L5).

Chelsea

Chelsea can lose four consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time since a run of six under Glenn Hoddle between October to November 1993.

They are in danger of suffering four straight Premier League defeats for the first time since February to March 1998.

The Blues have gone five league games without a win for the first time since a run of seven a decade ago.

Chelsea have lost five of their 14 top-flight fixtures in 2022-23, only one short of their total number of league defeats last season.

Graham Potter’s side sit eighth in the Premier League table and will be outside the top six on Christmas Day for only the second time in 22 seasons.

This is only the third time in the Premier League era that Chelsea will not play on Boxing Day, after 1993 and 2010.

Raheem Sterling has nine goals in nine Premier League appearances against Bournemouth.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth have scored eight goals in their last three Premier League games, as many as they had in their previous 11 combined.

This is Gary O’Neil’s first match as permanent head coach – Bournemouth have taken 13 points from 11 top-flight fixtures under the former midfielder.

The Cherries have conceded 32 Premier League goals this season, more than any other side, and 24 of those have come in away matches.

Bournemouth have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their 17 top-flight away games since a 1-0 win at Chelsea in December 2019.

Marcus Tavernier has been directly involved in six of Bournemouth’s last eight Premier League goals, with two goals and four assists.