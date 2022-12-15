By Efosa Taiwo

Chelsea are set to complete their first January transfer deal by signing David Datro Fofana from Molde in an £8.6million move.

The 19-year-old striker has racked up 15 goals and provided a further five assists in 24 appearances so far this season.

According to Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are expected to sign Fofana as an alternative to Armando Broja.

Broja suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during a friendly against Aston Villa, leaving Graham Potter’s attacking options significantly weakened.

Fofana has one year left on his current deal with Molde and is now on the verge of completing a switch to Stamford Bridge.

It is reported that personal terms are still being discussed between the player and Blues but a deal is expected to go through in the coming weeks, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

With Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Kai Havertz the only options left for manager Graham Potter, the acquisition of Fofana is expected to bolster the team’s attacking options.