By Efosa Taiwo

Chelsea have shown interest in signing Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix on loan in January.

The Blues are out to reinforcing their attacking unit as they are currently the lowest scorers in the top half of the Premier League this season.

With David Fofana already signed, Graham Potter still has eyes on other forwards to aid his team’s top-four push.

According to the The Telegraph, Felix is a player that Chelsea are particularly keen on, and they are ready to explore the option of bringing him to Stamford Bridge on an initial loan deal in January.

The west London outfit would then look to make the move a permanent one in the summer.

It is understood that Atletico would be prepared to sell Felix if they receive a satisfactory offer, and they are readying themselves for a bid from Chelsea.

The Spanish giants paid £114m for Felix in 2019, but are not expecting to attract a bid in that region for the 21-year-old.

Potter is set to prioritise bringing in a winger when the transfer window opens, a role that Felix excelled in at the World Cup in Qatar with Portugal.

Felix started four of Portugal’s five matches from the left flank, scoring against Ghana in the team’s opening game and then registering two assists when they swept aside Switzerland 6-1 in the last-16.