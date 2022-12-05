Bola Tinubu addressing the audience at Chatham House, London on Monday

By Biodun Busari

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Monday at Chatham House in London, said he would always stand against electoral violence and intimidation.

He also spoke on a wide range of national issues including security, economy and foreign policy, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Tinubu was at Chatham House in the company of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Director, Strategic Communication of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (APC PCC), Dele Alake among others.

Read also: My govt will reform Almajiri system – Tinubu

Chatham House had Nigerians in Diaspora in attendance coming with various questions that were attended to by Tinubu and his political allies.

However, in a statement signed by Tunde Rahman of the Tinubu Media Office, the former Lagos state governor said he had always fought against electoral malpractices and will continue to do so.

“I stand firmly against all forms of electoral violence and intimidation. Having spent most of my career in the political opposition, I have long fought against electoral malpractice and any attempts to extinguish the legitimate choice of voters. I will continue to do so.

“And I urge all my fellow contestants in this election to do the same. Let the sovereign will of the people decide the path of our nation. And let this election be determined by voters making their choice freely rather than the domineering intimidation of the troublesome few,” Tinubu said.

He added, “For one, as Africa’s most populous country and the continent’s largest economy, it is generally acknowledged that the fortunes of the African continent and indeed the Black race is tied directly to the health of Nigeria.”