By Dennis Agbo

Ex-presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. SKC Ogbonnia has asked Nigerians not to be mesmerised by the poor outing of the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, at Chatham House lecture on Monday, and forget about his other alleged fundamental flaws.

Ogbonnia who has remained consistent in rejection of the party’s presidential candidate, said that the Chatham lecture was a monumental embarrassment but that the media, the civil society and the entire informed Nigerians should remain focused in pointing out the alleged inherent ills of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

He said that like the audience at the Chatham House, the Nigerian masses will not backdown from probing the APC flagbearer on the serious allegations facing him.

“These allegations, of course, hover around his biographical details, such as name, age, state of birth and origin, education, career, and the source of his sudden billions. Throw in perjury, bribery, forgery, and so forth… And now the incident at Chatham!”

Ogbonnia stressed the issue of Tinubu’s failing health saying that “Even blind men could see that the Asiwaju no longer has the physical ability nor the mental stability for any serious leadership position. Further, Nigeria’s misfortune with two ailing presidents—in Umar Yar’Adua and Muhammadu Buhari—is still fresh in our memory. Though both leaders would become largely incapacitated while in office due to ill-health; they never appeared as unhealthy or as impaired as Tinubu before they were elected.

“Not to be forgotten is corruption. Running away to a foreign land or dodging the press will not cut it. The masses are keenly aware that despite Nigeria’s sleazy reputation, none of her leaders in history—whether military or civilian—assumed the governance of the country with a background as shady as that of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Of course, most of these charges have been proven beyond reasonable doubt, and ought to be very disqualifying. However, Tinubu’s montage of mess has lingered up to the point of shaming Nigeria at the Chatham House, because of the prevailing socio-political culture at home,”Ogbonnia said.