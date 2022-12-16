By Theodore Opara

MIKANO Motors, a member of Mikano International is at the verge of becoming one of the biggest players in the Nigeria automotive industry as it adds yet another notable brand to its kitty.

This is yet to be made official, though, but sources at Mikano Motors have confirmed this development to Vanguard. The fast-rising Nigerian auto manufacturer recently acquired the Changan brand, bringing to four the number of auto brands under the Mikano stable.

Changan, before now, used to be one of the brands marketed in Nigeria by the Stallion Group and made a name for itself with models like the CS35, CS55 and CS75.

Mikano currently represents Geely, (SUV and sedan), ZNA pickups, and Maxus (pickup and SUV). The three brands that are assembled in the country are among the best-selling brands in Nigeria in their various segments which may have necessitated the company’s decision to add the Changan brand.

Within two years of entering the auto business in Nigeria, Mikano has redefined the sector with its quality products and after-sales back up which made the brands they represent, the most sought after in the market presently. Mikano’s entry has also brought stiffer competition in the industry as well as vehicles.

Their simple strategy, as explained by a source, is that while Geely provides an array of beautiful sport utility vehicles and sedans, Maxus and ZNA will be offering world class pickups, while Changan, which is revered for the production of sport utility vehicles would be complementing the Geely Sport Utility Vehicles models. Changan offers thrilling sport utility vehicles such as the CS35, CS55, CS75, and CS95.

“It is like we have it all under one stable. You can pick your SUVs, sedans, and pickups of the highest quality under one roof and be confident that you’ll get the best backup,” says the source.

Confirming that the brand has changed hands, a Stallion Motors source told Vanguard that the romance between Stallion and Changan Motors was over. He, however, noted that the company will continue to service and maintain every Changan vehicle bought from Stallion Motors as it is their tradition to do so.

“We have large stock of spare parts for our Changan customers and we can assure you that no customer of Stallion that acquired Changan shall lack spare parts or get stranded because of spare parts,” he stated. He, however, assured that the company had concluded plans to bring in new brand next year.