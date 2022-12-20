By Abdulmumin Murtala Kano

The war against drug abuse in Kano state has been multifaceted with both government and nongovernmental organizations implementing diverse methods to fight the menace.

It is such that those involved in drug abuse in the state are equally engaging in counter methods to make the battle against look hopeless despite what is invested in it.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has stated in one of its statistics that there are about two million drug addicts in Kano which is similar to having at least one drug addict in every six persons in the state.

The major challenge in the fight against drug abuse is that of honesty on the part of the officials.

There is an alleged incident where a young lady who is known to be peddling drugs at a particular area of Sabon Gari in Kano was arrested by officials. She was displayed on television as an alleged drug peddler with some of the drugs she was arrested with. But to everyone’s dismay, the same lady was back to business a day or two later.

She allegedly sells illicit drugs to women of easy virtues in the area, thugs and rogues and even men of the underworld. There are are even allegations that some security men buy drugs from her.

She is seen to be well connected from the inside thereby making it difficult for her to face the wrath of the law for her crime. How many of her type exist and how many have been arrested and prosecuted?

Allegations of incidences like these are rampant and the public want the authorities to investigate such situations where officials compromise their status and involve themselves in crimes.

More so, it is generally believed by members of the public that the authorities, the securities and agencies involved in fighting against drug abuse know all the spots and points of the crime but yet nothing is being done to the perpetrators.

It is common knowledge to the public that part of the remunerations given to political thugs during rallies and campaigns include illicit drugs which they use to get ‘high’ and engage in violence on demand by those who employ their services.

These thugs openly use these drugs at political rallies and gatherings while wielding dangerous weapons in the presence of security agents and yet nothing is done.

Cracking down on these few cases mentioned might reduce not only consumption of the drugs but also access to the drug itself.

Another major challenge being faced in the fight against drug abuse is that of the ability to identify causes of the menace and clampdown on them.

Drug abuse in Kano has led to prevalence of various crimes that include among others, political thuggery, armed robbery, rape, sexual assault and moral nuisance. What is worse is how more women are involved in the abuse of drug especially the cough syrups.

For example, there are rampant cases of people being attacked and their phones snatched away by criminals. Some victims have lost their lives as a result.

A colleague lost his cousin who was married with two kids when he was stabbed in the neck by phone snachers and died instantly. All these are done under the influence of hard drugs.

The state governor Abdullahi Ganduje has once described Kano as vulnerable to drug abuse due to its large population, access to various states in the country through road, rail and air that attracts all types of people being the commercial nerve center of northern Nigeria.

However, more needs to be done by the government to fight the menace because of the rate at which it is growing especially among young women.

The government should not only provide, but also make available standard welfare for the citizenry that should include social services, access to good education, job opportunities and good and accessible health care delivery services. These can reduce the number of those who end up in drug abuse.

Hence, the authorities on their part need to redouble efforts to ensure that it takes the fight against drug abuse serious by ensuring a better future for the victims of drug abuse who are mostly youth and young women.