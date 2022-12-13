As part of its corporate social responsibility, RevolutionPlus Property Development Company Ltd, a Lagos-based real estate firm famous for championing affordable housing for all strata of people in the society, has reached out to about one thousand widows with cash and other gifts in her annual Christmas party held in Lagos on Monday.

The event tagged “Christmas Fiesta; Feeding The Needy” was organised in partnership with Chris Bamidele Onalaja Foundation, took place at Ikeja. The Foundation was founded in 2019 with the sole aim of reaching out to the needy in areas such as child and maternal health, education scholarship, economic and community development, widows’ empowerment, water sanitation, hygiene and disease control.

The Company itself currently has Forty Three Estates and Eight housing projects located at various places including Ibeju-Lekki, Abijo GRA, Lekki, Lagos, Agbowa-Ikorodu, Mowe-Ofada, Shimawa, Ogun State, Oke Mekun Town, Elebu, Ibadan and Sabon-Lugbe, Abuja, Port-Harcourt and others.

In her welcome address, co-founder of Revolution Plus Property Company, Mrs Tolulope Onalaja took attendees down memory lane by chronicling the origin and intent of the outreach which has become an annual event.

“We started with 10 widows in 2019. We gave them a 100 thousand Naira each. 40 more were reached in February, 2020 and in 2021, we empowered 300 widows. In 2022, we have empowered 300 widows so far. That makes a total of 650 widows till date”, she said.

Apart form cash, the company also gave out relief items like bags of rice, tomatoes pastes, groundnut oil, grinding machines, sewing machines, hair dryers and other items. Some others also benefitted from free skill acquisition in areas like soap making and other areas.

According to the organisers of the event, 300 widows were expected but more than 1000 beneficiary showed up. Some beneficiaries of previous reach out programmes by the company were also present to show gratitude. They prayed for the continuous growth of the company.

“Earlier in May this year, we marked our 8th year anniversary where we celebrated our impacts in the real estate industry. In all these years, we have allocated 9, 696 plots. Evidently, we have made over 9000 Nigerians landlords in 8 years of corporate existence”, Mrs Onalaja added.

On his part, Chairman and co-founder, Dr Bamidele Onalaja thanked all for coming. He said the company and Foundation had no choice but to continue to reach out to the less privileged in society, despite the dwindling economy because of its dedication to charity, as directed by the Holy Spirit. He urged the beneficiaries to continue to pray for the growth of the company.