By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The 15th edition of the CBN Governor’s Golf Cup tees-off at the IBB Golf and Country Club, Maitama, Abuja, on Saturday, December 3, 2022, with over 200 golfers vying for honours.

The one-day tournament sponsored by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in collaboration with the IBB Golf Club, will be played in a “stroke play – shot gun” format, with all competing golfers teeing-off at the same time from different points on the golf course.

According to the organisers, the eight categories in which golfers will feature Men’s Category I (Handicap 0 – 14); Men’s Category II (Handicap 15 – 28) Gross (Men); Ladies’ Category I (Handicap 0 -20); and the Ladies’ Category II (Handicap 21 – 30).

Other categories are the CBN Staff category, CBN retired staff category, CBN guests’ category and the Veterans category for men and ladies. Auxiliary prizes will also be awarded for Nearest to the Pin for ladies, men and CBN staff; Longest Drive for ladies, men and CBN staff.

The overall winner is expected to cart away the Best Nett Prize.

Speaking on plans for the tournament, the CBN’s spokesperson, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, said that the Bank remained devoted to the promotion and development of sports by sponsoring the competition annually in line with the Bank’s corporate social responsibility.

The CBN Governor’s Golf Cup is held annually to create a relaxed and recreational atmosphere for distinguished personalities in Government, the organized private sector, elder statesmen and members of the Diplomatic corps.

The tournament also serves as a platform for promoting competitiveness and inspiring partnerships and networking among golfers.

