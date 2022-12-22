By Biodun Busari

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said the cash withdrawal limit policy it introduced is not to target politicians but is based on research.

CBN deputy governor on financial systems stability, Aisha Ahmad made this assertion on Thursday while fielding questions from members of the House of Representatives during plenary.

Recall that the apex bank has reduced the weekly over-the-counter cash withdrawal limit for individuals to N100,000 and that of corporate bodies to N500,000.

It also reduced the withdrawal limit at automated teller machines (ATMs) and point-of-sale stations to N20,000 per day.

The policy has been widely criticised especially as many argued that it would bring untold hardship to rural dwellers.

In some quarters, politicians alleged that CBN instituted the cash withdrawal limit policy to restrict politicians from moving cash ahead of the 2023 general elections.

CBN, however, succumbed to pressure as it announced a review of the policy on Wednesday by increasing the withdrawal limit for individuals and organisations to N500,000 and N5 million, respectively.

Addressing the subject on the Green Chamber’s floor today, Ahmad said the CBN as an independent institution does not make policies based on political consideration.

“I have to make it very clear that the CBN is an independent institution and our decisions are taken based on research — it is the work of many teams working together across the different directories,” she said.

“On this issue, we had teams from banking supervision, payment system, and currency management across the entire bank and it is then brought up and we make a decision.

“At no time do we make a decision based on any political consideration. I must state that.”

She added that the new policy will limit the costs linked with the conveyance of cash as well as combat terrorism financing.