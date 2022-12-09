By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

The Ohanaeze Youths Movement has endorsed the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the new withdrawal limit policy, saying the decision of the House of Representatives against it was pushed by alleged agents of vote buyers.

The group in a statement made available to Vanguard in Abuja on Friday by the organisation’s Secretary General, Nwada Amaka, urged the House to rescind its suspension order.

The youths alleged that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and other lawmakers who opposed the CBN policy were dancing to the tune of their godfathers with the resolution.

“We are convinced that alleged agents of vote buyers are the ones behind the illegal and baseless House of Representatives’ resolution on CBN cash limits.

“We are therefore calling on the Gbajabiamila-led House of Representatives to reverse the illegal anti-cash withdrawal limit resolution and apologize to Buhari”, the youths said.