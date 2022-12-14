By Cynthia Alo

Technology has moved to solve the problem of imitations and substandard parts in the after-sales automotive market in Nigeria. Carviva Technologies Limited, an indigenous tech solution provider, is behind the move. The tech company has developed a platform called Carviva Spare Parts Platform, which enables car owners to source genuine spare parts directly from dealers and manufacturers across the world.

The firm said this will also ease the challenges associated with the replacement of vehicle spare parts in Nigeria due to how unstructured the market is. The platform provides easy, cheaper, convenient, and smarter ways for car owners to maintain their vehicles via the digital space.

Carviva Chief Operations Officer, Kola Aroyewun, said most of the spare part markets are flooded with substandard and fake products, which sometimes bear the same logo and identity of the original and therefore having observed that the cost of maintaining a vehicle with such parts is becoming more challenging, the firm developed the solution.

He said: “Brand new and genuine parts are generally expensive, and only a few are able to afford them. This has increased the craving for fairly used parts. The problem is compounded by the forex constraints which are driving up spare parts prices.

“Today, vehicle owners experience a myriad of challenges while trying to replace faulty parts of their vehicles. Car owners have to patronize places like the popular Ladipo market to buy spare parts.

“Due to the unstructured nature of the traditional spare parts market in Nigeria, car owners sometimes are told that goods bought cannot be returned while some dealers offer a limited warranty period of 3 to 7 days.

“This leaves car owners with limited options as they have to constantly make difficult choices when it comes to sourcing genuine and brand-new spare parts for their vehicles,’’ Aroyewun explained.

“Apart from access to genuine spare parts dealers, Carviva also offers financing via its partners to assist car owners who prefer payment in instalments and the buy now, pay later scheme.

“The platform can be accessed from the comfort of one’s home or office, thus taking off the stress of looking for spare parts in local markets,’’ Aroyewun added.