By Vincent Ujumadu

THE commercial city of Onitsha was agog on Thursday as Francis Cardinal Arinze, one of Africa’s most popular clergies, celebrated his 90th birthday. The memorable event, which took place at the Basilica of the Most Holy Trinity attracted the presence of 10 Bishops, over 200 priests, traditional rulers, including the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe, as well as politicians of note.

It was one occasion where opposing political actors namely, former governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 election, Mr Peter Obi, his successor, Chief Willie Obiano and the incumbent governor of the state, Professor Chukwuma Soludo buried their differences and exchanged pleasantries.

Arinze, who many people could not believe is up to 90 years, was ordained priest in 1958 and ordained a Bishop in 1965 by the late Archbishop of Onitsha, Charles Heerey, thus making him the youngest African Bishop of times. In the course of his evangelism, Cardinal Arinze was made the Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments in 2022 where he remained until 2008. He was also the Bishop of Velletri – Segni in Rome.

Archbishop Emeritus of Archdiocese of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan described Cardinal Arinze as a living ancestor and an outstanding legend of the Catholic Church.

Onaiyekan, who delivered the homily during a concelebrated Mass to mark the event said the universal church celebrates Arinze in many ways, including the fact that as the Archbishop of Onitsha, he stirred the church and its people out of the turbulence and ravages of the Nigeria civil war that lasted between 1967 to 1970.

According to him, Cardinal Arinze also distinguished himself in the service to God and humanity in his tour of duty while in Rome, noting that he was destined by God for a great mission on earth.

Onaiyekan recalled that Cardinal Arinze’s intellectual prowess started during his seminary days, adding that Nigerians cannot forget the prominent role he played in the Beatification of Blessed Iwene Tansi in Nigeria in the year 1998 when Pope John Paul the 2nd visited Nigeria.

He expressed hope that Cardinal Arinze will remain alive to witness the final canonisation of Fr.Tansi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party Mr Peter Obi described Arinze as a man who had all his life devoted to serve mankind.

Obi urged Nigerians to learn from the Cardinal, adding that he was a wonderful shepherd in God’s vineyard.

Anambra State governor, Professor Soludo described Arinze as one of the finest gifts God gave to the world.

He said: “You have been such a great influence and inspiration to the universal world, Anambra State, Nigeria and to me personally.

“I recount you had a special Mass for me and my predecessor, giving me a message which I will never forget.

“You told me, that while I am in a haste to change the world, I should always remember that the people i deal with, are children of Adam and Eve”.

The governor commended the Archdiocese of Onitsha for organizing such an auspicious event, expressing appreciation to all those who came to honour the Cardinal.