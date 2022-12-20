…As institution graduates 53 students

By Juliet Umeh

The Administrative Staff College of Nigeria, ASCON, has said that it will encourage human capacity development and more participation from different organisations in the institution through online courses.

The institution said the online programme will help to reduce cost implications thereby accommodating more participation for effective service delivery in Nigeria.

The institution disclosed this during the 19th graduation and award of Certificates for 53 graduates of the institution on Saturday.

The 53 students, who had their Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration, PGDPA were drawn from four different sets comprising 2018/2019, 2019/2020, 2020/2021and 2021/2022.

Director-General, ASCON, Mrs. Cecelia Gayya, while urging other organisations to avail their staff the opportunity to be trained by the institute said the programme is set to go online from January.

Gayya said: “My advice is that other organizations should try and train their staff. What we are trying to do now is to put the programme online so that we can reduce the cost to enable organizations to send more participants. By January next year, the programme is going to go online so that more people can benefit from it.”

In the class of PGDPA 39/2018/2019, four of the students were outstanding as they came out with distinction respectively. The best graduating students include: Mrs. Justinah Makanjuola, Mrs Ngozi Umeh, Mr. Mfom Achibong and Mrs. Chinwe Emebo.

Speaking on behalf of the students, Mrs. Umeh who said she came to the institution with a new-born baby said: “I’m so excited today and I give all the glory to God. I really did not expect it because when I came with my baby, I thought I could just do the programme and go home with my certificate. I wasn’t expecting this much and today being the second best graduating student, I am so glad, and I return all the glory to God who gave me the knowledge.

Earlier in his address, ASCON Board Chairman, Mr. Nduka Anyanwu, noted that human capacity development is key and also training and retraining is also important.

He said: “So I’m happy that today, 53 of them have graduated with flying colours and it’s a way to say that our civil service at the end of the day will be the beneficial of this service once they get back to deploy the knowledge garnered over the time.

“The continuous training exercise should go round in the entire civil service populace for effective service delivery, I want to congratulate them because it’s a way to go,” Anyanwu said.