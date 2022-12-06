By Rotimi Ojomoyela

GOVERNOR Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, yesterday, said the Supreme Court judgement affirming him as the validly elected candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the June 18, governorship election in the state is a triumph of truth and justice,

The Supreme Court had, yesterday, dismissed the case instituted by an APC governorship aspirant, Kayode Ojo, challenging the validity of Oyebanji’s emergence as the candidate of the party.

Oyebanji, in reaction to the ruling of the apex court, described it as a welcome development and a triumph of truth and justice.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, the governor said: “Again, the judiciary has lived up to expectation as the bastion of democracy and rule of law. The ruling has put to rest all controversies surrounding the January 27th, APC primaries.” Oyebanji said.

While lauding the judiciary for living up to its reputation as the last hope of the common man, Oyebanji said he was happy the court upheld the decision of over 100, 000 APC members that voted for him across the 16 local governments as the party’s candidate during the primaries on January 27.