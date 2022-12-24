Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez

By Biodun Busari

A jury in Los Angeles County District, the United States, on Friday convicted Canadian rapper, Tory Lanez of shooting his former girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in 2020.

The American Grammy-winning rapper, Stallion had accused her colleague and ex-boyfriend, Lanez of shooting her in the foot after the duo left a Los Angeles party at Kylie Jenner’s home, two years ago.

Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, pleaded not guilty to shooting her and dedicated an entire album to rebutting Megan Thee Stallion’s version of events, CNBC reports.

He was formerly charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

According to the reports, prosecutors added a third charge, discharging a firearm with gross negligence, earlier this month.

Lanez faces a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in prison and also stands risk of deportation to his home country of Canada after serving his sentence.

He was immediately taken into custody after jurors reached the verdict following seven hours of deliberations.

A sentencing hearing is set for January 27, 2023.