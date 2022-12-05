By Efe Onadjae

Canadian-based media organisation, The Drum Online Media Incorporation, has unveiled activities to herald the maiden edition of The Drum Festival (Ayan-Agalu Festival) slated for Friday, July 28, 2023, at Fuzion Banquet Hall, Britannia Rd. E, Mississauga Ontario. Canada.

In a statement by its convener, Mr Segun Akanni said the festival is aimed at showcasing one of Africa’s and Nigeria’s most prestigious cultural festivals known as the Drum Festival (Ayan-AgaluFestival).

Giving a historical background, of Ayan-Agalu Festival, Akanni said: “The history of Ayan-Agalu Festival is as extremely fascinating as that of any other Drum festival staged across the globe.”