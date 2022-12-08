By Ada Osadebe
American singer, Camila Cabello is set to visit Nigeria after she made a remix of ‘KULOSA’ with Nigerian singer, Oxlade.
Camila made this known on her Twitter page on Wednesday with a snippet announcing that the remix officially drops on Friday.
“KU LO SA REMIX OUT FRIDAY @oxladeofficial,” she wrote.
Speaking about her collaboration with Oxlade during an Instagram live session, she revealed her intention to visit Lagos to meet with him and work on further projects of similar nature.
Camila also stated that she was ecstatic when it was brought to her attention, with Oxlade explaining how excited he was collaborating with her