By Ada Osadebe

American singer, Camila Cabello is set to visit Nigeria after she made a remix of ‘KULOSA’ with Nigerian singer, Oxlade.

Camila made this known on her Twitter page on Wednesday with a snippet announcing that the remix officially drops on Friday.

“KU LO SA REMIX OUT FRIDAY @oxladeofficial,” she wrote. KU LO SA REMIX OUT FRIDAY 💚 @oxladeofficial https://t.co/grM8Uch6fj pic.twitter.com/74UIxhPhHZ— camila (@Camila_Cabello) December 7, 2022

Speaking about her collaboration with Oxlade during an Instagram live session, she revealed her intention to visit Lagos to meet with him and work on further projects of similar nature.

Camila also stated that she was ecstatic when it was brought to her attention, with Oxlade explaining how excited he was collaborating with her