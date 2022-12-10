By Joseph Erunke

THE tension generated in Baze University, Abuja, following the denial of 185 students on scholarship of Presidential Amnesty Programme from writing their ongoing semester examinations appears to have calmed down, following the intervention of the Labour Party’s vice presidential candidate and founder of the university,Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Recall that the affected students were chased out of examination hall where they were writing the first semester examination by the school authorities over outstanding school fees.

This was even as the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Major General Barry Ndiomu,retd,had dispatched a team of top staff of the agency,led by the Head of Reintegration, Mr Wilfred Musa, and official of the Education Unit to resolve the impasse.

The action of the school authorities which came even after the presidential amnesty office had written to explain why the fees were being delayed, sparked outrage by the students’ families and concerned members of the public.

The amnesty office had hinged its delay in paying the outstanding fees on budgetary issues.

It was gathered that the pro-chancellor of the institution, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed waded into the matter by asking the affected students to return to write their examinations when the issue was drawn to his attention by amnesty delegation yesterday.

The affected students are said to have been back and have resume writing their examinations in the school.

It was, however, gathered that the Baze University ‘s founder had appealed to the Presidential Amnesty Programme,PAP,to reciprocate his gesture by ensuring timely payment of the outstanding fees