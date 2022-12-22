By Prince Osuagwu

SPECIALISED technical support services, Tek Experts has been named Nigeria’s best IT support company of 2022 at this year’s edition of the Nigerian Business Leadership Awards organised by BusinessDay Newspapers.

The award organisers said Tek Experts clinched the awards for the success of its suite of managed IT and tech staffing solutions, which have contributed immensely to deepening capacity building in digital skills and the overall growth of the Nigerian IT industry.

Nigeria Business Leadership Award Started in 2019 to celebrate influential non-listed companies in the real sector of the Nigerian economy.

Country Manager of Tek Experts, Olugbenga Olusanya, who received the award in the company of Head, Executive Business Development, Adewale Adeyemi, and sales Manager, Abolaji Abubakar, said the award would spur the company to more work engender consistent industry growth.

He said the award, underscores Tek Experts’ contributions to the Nigerian economy through innovative solutions that have shaped the IT industry.