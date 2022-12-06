By Cynthia Alo & Joseph Oso

The Institute of Certified Business Consultant (ICBC) has inducted 26 members into its fold at the 5th annual induction ceremony in Lagos last weekend.

At the induction ceremony Alhaji Yaro was also certified as a Council member, Head, Business Relations/Members Welfare ICBC, while twenty consultants bagged fellows of the Institute, one consultant with full membership, and three others were given Associate Membership of the Institute.

In his opening remark at the induction ceremony with the theme, “Leveraging Technology for Business Sustainability – Role of Business Consultants,”, President and Founder of the ICBC, Mr. Emmanuel Ayele, said it is a tradition of the Institute to induct professionals into its fold of membership periodically and it’s in consonance with the Institute’s objectives so as to grow membership and train them.

He also stated: ‘’The quest of taking our dear nation to the next level of economic development so as to enable her to take her rightful place amongst other countries is a collective task that must be vigorously pursued.

“Thus the theme of this year’s induction is not only pertinent but very crucial in view to the existing realities confronting our nation’’.

Ayele urged members to be active professionally towards the goals and objectives of the Institute.

He added: “Members are advised to be active in all of the Institute’s activities, both financially and otherwise as this is the only way members can be alive and keep abreast with the global business realities and also ensure continuous membership development of professional competence and skills”.