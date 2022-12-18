Burnt INEC office

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

Chairman of Kaduna State Peace Commission (KAPECOM), Archbishop Josiah Idowu-Fearon has said that insecurity and burning down of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices in the Southeast will only end up drawing the region backward politically if not addressed holistically.

He said that leaders of the region were certainly not doing enough to address the situation, hence it has lasted this long unabated.

While commenting on the agitation by the Southeast for the presidency, he said, Nigeria is a practicing democracy which requires negotiation and not threat of any kind, while politics should not be seen as a do or die affair.

Speaking in an interview in Kaduna, he said religious leaders must see themselves as instruments of unity now and always, their personal political preferences not withstanding.

He lamented over the attitude of some religious leaders who now wanted to be seen as rulers, a situation he said is not helping the country in it’s democratic processes.

Bishop Fearon said that Nigerians must be allowed to vote their choices regardless of religion and tribe, adding that, “let candidates manifestoes and competence speak for them and not their religion or tribe.”

“Religious leaders are part of the political problems we have in this country, some of them want to be rulers which is a wrong concept bringing about unnecessary sentiments.”

“As we approach the elections, the media must be objective, religious leaders must educate their members to vote based on competence and pray for the candidates because voting is a religious responsibility.”

“Party candidates must be honest and should abide by the constitution and their campaigns