Barack Obama

By Biodun Busari

Former President of the United States, Barack Obama has named three songs of Nigerian stars – Burna Boy, Rema and Ayra Starr in his favourite music of 2022.

Obama listed 25 songs as his favourite for the year ending in a few days, and Burna Boy’s Last Last, Ayra’s Rush and Rema’s Calm Down made the list from Nigeria.

The ex-US president disclosed this on his Twitter page on Saturday, saying he enjoyed sharing the list.

Read also: Burna Boy, Tems, Pheelz, BNXN listed in Obama’s 2022 summer playlist

“I always enjoy sharing my end of year music playlist with all of you — and this year we heard a lot of great songs. Here are some of my favorites,” Obama wrote.

“Are there any songs or artists I should check out?” He asked. I always enjoy sharing my end of year music playlist with all of you — and this year we heard a lot of great songs. Here are some of my favorites.



Are there any songs or artists I should check out? pic.twitter.com/qkwm4UOzMD— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 23, 2022

The 2021 Grammy Award winner, Burna Boy released Last Last in May this year and it has been a hit song since then.