By Biodun Busari
Former President of the United States, Barack Obama has named three songs of Nigerian stars – Burna Boy, Rema and Ayra Starr in his favourite music of 2022.
Obama listed 25 songs as his favourite for the year ending in a few days, and Burna Boy’s Last Last, Ayra’s Rush and Rema’s Calm Down made the list from Nigeria.
The ex-US president disclosed this on his Twitter page on Saturday, saying he enjoyed sharing the list.
“I always enjoy sharing my end of year music playlist with all of you — and this year we heard a lot of great songs. Here are some of my favorites,” Obama wrote.
“Are there any songs or artists I should check out?” He asked.
The 2021 Grammy Award winner, Burna Boy released Last Last in May this year and it has been a hit song since then.