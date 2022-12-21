Multi-talented Nigerian-born artist Fagbemi Adewale Adebayo popularly known as ‘Burj Lagos’ who hails from Ogun state. He started the music journey just after high school at a very young age from playing musical instruments till he started making his way to record in music studios.

He said, ’Making music makes me happy and I ind comfort in making good music only’. Burj Lagos music has been majorly influenced by the likes of icons in the Nigerian music industry like Burnaboy, Davido and SeanTizzle.

He had earlier promised his fans unlimited hits as he continued from where he left-off after his initial debut titled ‘Too Sweet’ which is still doing perfectly well on all digital streaming platforms worldwide and also gained some massive airplay on radio stations in Nigeria and diaspora.

He his set to dish out a new single which features Berri Tiga titled ‘Question’.

‘Question’ is an afrobeats- amapiano infused song with a good vocal delivery on heavy drums & melodious chords, also not lacking a catchy chorus on this groovy vibe. The song shows effortless musical prowess as Burj Lagos & Berri Tiga delivers a smash hit single with this amazing piece.

Burj Lagos officially began the journey of his long term passion in music 2019, and since then nothing has been the same for him in the music industry, his fans should expect a couple of hit singles and also a body of work 5-track (EP) named ‘Love Is Not Enough’ from the talented act for 2023.