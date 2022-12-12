By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State flagged off his re-election campaign in preparationfor the 2023 general elections, saying Borno is now a peaceful state.

This is even as the former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, and Borno political strongman, Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff, have thrown their weight behind the reelection of the Governor, describing him as the most ever performing Governor in the history of the state.

Speaking during a rally to formerly flag-off his campaign at Ramat Square in Maiduguri on Monday amidst mammoth crowd of APC stakeholders and supporters, Zulum stressed that Borno is now safe and gone are the days when Boko Haram attacks innocent communities under his leadership.

According to him, “for the first time in history, there had been no report of Boko Haram attack and kidnapping in any Local Government Area in the state.

“Now thousands of Boko Haram fighters are surrendering to our Army, we resettled nearly to one million Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs back to their ancestral communities, we are committed to restore peace and security for all in Borno, because we are winning the war against Boko Haram.

“My administration is committed to give a full secured state for our people and we hope restore our lost commercial activities by the end of 2023.

“We are working with security agencies in order to restore night travelling from Maiduguri to Damaturu and from Maiduguri to all the 27 local government areas in the State”. Zulum said.

He promised to empower Civilian Joint Task Force CJTF, hunters and vigilantes in order to strengthen security outfit in Borno State.

Zulum urged APC stakeholders and his party supporters to continue supporting his government with prayers in order for him fulfill his campaign promises.

While expressing his satisfaction at the unity displayed by party faithful at his flag off, he urged party faithful to work round the clock to ensure victory to APC during the 2023 general elections.

Meanwhile, the former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, and Borno political strongman, Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff, have thrown their weight behind the reelection of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum as governor of Borno State in the 2023 elections.

They spoke at the flag-off of Zulum’s second-term statewide electioneering campaign in Maiduguri, Monday, December 12.

Both men reviewed leadership and governance in the state over the last 30 years, remarking that Prof. Zulum has performed better than the four civilian governors of the state put together since the aborted Third Republic.

Senator Maina Maaji Lawan governed the state in the aborted Third Republic, while Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff and Sen. Kashim Shettima governed from 1999 to 2019.

“Zulum’s performance in three years is better than the cumulative performance of four of us who governed the state before him,” Sen. Sheriff confessed to the mammoth crowd at the campaign rally.

He called on the people of the state to reelect Zulum for his second term to enable him continue performing well to transform the state for post-Boko Haram prosperity.

“Zulum has performed excellently in terms of the volume and quantum of transformation of the state for prosperity in terms of infrastructural development projects and services,” Buratai, who is also the Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, acknowledged.

“We will give you the support you need in your reelection bid,” the former COAS promised Zulum.

“Congratulations on a very successful first term; your second term is assured,” he told the governor.

The flag off had in attendance Senator Abu Kyari, Deputy National Chairman North, Deputy Governor, Hon. Umar Kadafur, Speaker Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan, former Governors of Borno, Senator Ali Sheriff and Sen. Maina Ma’aji Lawan, former Chief of Army Staff Lt. General Tukur Buratai, wife of vice presidential candidate, Nana Kashim Shettima, state minister of agriculture, Baba shehuri, Chairman of TETFund, Kashim Matawalli, national assembly members including senator Ali Ndume (Borno South) senatorial district, Chief Whip at the lower chamber, Hon. Mohammed Tahir Monguno, member representing Biu, Shani, Bayo and Kwaya Kusar federal Constituency, Muktari Betara among other dignitaries.