.

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

The Yobe state Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, CON, has directed the immediate release of a teenager detained by the police for allegedly insulting the governor through social media posts.

Governor Buni who is not aware of the arrest and detention said it was grossly unnecessary to arrest anyone for insulting or criticising him.

“This is the price of leadership and we are fully conscious of it, therefore, l couldn’t have ordered nor condoned the detention of anyone.

“Until someone drew my attention to it, l wasn’t aware of his arrest and detention, l have now directed his immediate release from detention,” Governor Buni said.

It is however important to note that although the Buni administration runs an open government, contributions and criticisms should be constructive and meaningful.

Social media users are also reminded to be responsive and responsible to respect the rights of everyone, political party, religious and socio-cultural differences most especially as the political campaigns are ongoing.”