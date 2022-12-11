Gov. Buni

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe on Sunday in Damaturu charged Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) to sensitise its members on the need to open bank accounts.

Buni gave the charge when the newly-elected National President of MACBAN, Alhaji Baba Ngelzarma, paid him a courtesy visit.

He called on the president to ensure he sensitised members of the association about the cashless policy introduced by the CBN.

The governor noted that Ngelzarma’s election was based on merit and advised him to work assiduously towards peaceful co-existence between farmers and herders.

In his response, Ngelzarma, a native of Yobe, thanked Buni for the pivotal role he played in his election.

“Your Excellency, words cannot express my deepest gratitude to you for your support before, during and after the election,’’ he said.

He pledged to instil discipline and morality among MACBAN members across the country.

Ngelzarma also promised to weed out bad eggs that were bringing the image of the association to disrepute. (NAN)