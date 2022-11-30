UK-based Nigerian Pharmacist, Bukky Ayoade, today released her much-anticipated wellness journal for women 40+ going through perimenopause /menopause, The Vibrant Midlife Wellness & Affirmation Journal in Lagos.

The book takes the peri and post-menopausal woman on a wellness journey with actionable steps that can be easily implemented to aid the reader who is preparing or currently experiencing it.

It is published by Ingram and is currently available for sale.

Ayoade draws from her over 34 years of experience as a pharmacist to provide readers with an expert system to handle and embrace the hormonal changes and other symptoms that come with that stage of life.

Her knowledge as a certified health/wellness coach and her personal experience make the journal even more relatable and easily digestible.

According to the author: ”The Vibrant Midlife Wellness & Affirmation Journal is for motivated women 40+ who want motivation, support, and inspiration as they work towards a happier, healthier and more fulfilled midlife. The journal, is filled with spaces to chart your well-being journey, focusing on a different aspect of health/wellness for each week of the year. It’s conveniently un-dated so you can choose to start with it on whichever topic you prefer.”

True to her words, Ayoade’s journal contains space for recording personal reflections, reasons to be grateful daily and those all-important action lists to move you into wellness Ayoade’s enthusiasm and positivity instil in every reader, the potential to live their best midlife.

The book’s unique approach to the central topic sees it deploy techniques such as inspirational quotes and meditation verses, many of which are grounded in Ayoade’s Christian faith, and written specifically for women approaching or experiencing menopause and post-menopause, the Wellness & Affirmation Journal is informative, encouraging and offers women the confidence to embark on their own personal journey of self-discovery and holistic wellness.

For midlife women 40+ on a quest to find a happier and more fulfilled version of themselves, Ayoade’s Vibrant Midlife Wellness & Affirmation Journal provides spaces to chart your personal wellness roadmap, and create actions whilst offering pearls of wisdom and inspired Christian quotes to keep you motivated on your wellness journey

Designed for women who want motivation, support, and inspiration, as they work towards a happier, healthier, more fulfilled midlife, this journal, is filled with spaces to chart your well-being journey, focusing on a different aspect of health/wellness for each week of the year. It’s conveniently un-dated so you can choose to start with it on whichever topic you prefer.

Bolstered by, Bible scriptures, inspirational quotes and space to capture your gratitude, this journal is a place for you to work towards a happier, healthier, more focused you.

Published by Ingram, The Vibrant Midlife Wellness & Affirmation Journal is now available in Lagos at MedVacc Pharmacy VI and Bola Chemist Lagos Island and was launched in Lagos, Nigeria on the 1st of Dec 2022

