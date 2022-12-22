By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY- THE member representing Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Dennis Idahosa has said that the neutrality of President Muhammadu Buhari would make the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ensure credible election by 2023

In a chat with journalists in Benin City, Idahosa also said that there was also a need for the judiciary to do more in strengthening Nigeria’s democracy as he said he was not pleased with the series of court cases that has created a situation where many voters do not know who their candidates are few weeks to elections.

Idahosa said he was optimistic about his second term election based on the performance of his people.

He said “I believe the neutrality of the president will give more credibility to INEC and also the current chairman of INEC seems to be very bold and fearless so those are the kind of people that we want in leadership of this country.

“In the 2023 elections, I strongly believe that it is going to be credible, free and fair because there are a lot of factors that are coming into play. What we want as candidates and as a country is a free fair and credible election because we don’t want to impose anybody on the people, we want the will of the people to prevail and INEC is playing a very vital role in ensuring that comes to play and I will do anything within my powers as a legislator to support and protect the image of the Commission.”

On his chances of his reelection, Idahosa said “The truth is that it is God that gives power but when we come to we humans, I know that I have performed to the expectations of the people of Ovia, I have even exceeded my expectation.

He said “Coming into office in 2019, I knew what I wanted, it was like a vision to me and I needed to fulfill them. I did a post recently that I have fulfilled my electioneering promises to Ovia people. When you are doing well, it is not just to vote you into power then after four years, you will come back seeking re-election, there are lot of factors that will make Ovia people to trust me; every weekend, while my colleagues are in Abuja and other places enjoying themselves, I am usually with them in their villages, discussing things that bother them and proffer solutions to them and a lot of things like in terms of infrastructural deficit that I inherited in 2019, I think I have done at least 60 percent of them.

“Though my primary responsibility is just to make laws, oversight and representation but I have gone beyond that sometimes, some of my colleagues call me executive legislator because of the number of projects that I have executed within this short period of time.

“I have often told my Ovia people that I love them and they will reciprocate that. In this election, I am the candidate to beat we don’t want to campaign with hatred and bitterness, we want to campaign based on uses so if any candidate should come out with their scorecard, then I will be able to also give them my stewardship and they will decide who owns the election but I am very confident about our victory and my commitment is to bring more development to Ovia people and make reforms that will promote the lives of Ovia people.

“Before now you have heard of Ovia in a negative light have nominated one of our own to go and represent us we don’t see the person, they were using monies meant for projects for international trips, living extravagantly, we don’t want that kind of people, we want people that know the issues that affect our people.”