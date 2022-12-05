…empowers over 50,000 youth

…as Buhari to unveil achievements December 8

By Gabriel Ewepu

WITH more Nigerians going into food production, the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer, National Agricultural Land Development Authority, NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne, Monday, disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s resuscitation of NALDA has galvanized agribusiness across the 36 States within two years.

Ikonne stated this during a media conference, where he made it known that all is set for President Muhammadu Buhari to showcase landmark achievements by NALDA within two years, and added that over 50, 000 youth have been empowered within the period across the country.

He said: “So, Mr President will showcase some of the equipment NALDA has procured, and also the achievements. These are not fictitious stories, they are farms located in villages where people live, and the names of those locations will be mentioned.

“Currently, we are doing 500 hectares of wheat production in this dry season farming. There is no way you cannot come and bring these 500 hectares and begin to showcase them. Go to Jigawa where we are doing 100 hectares, 100 hectares in Nengere in Yobe State.

“Some of these achievements will be on paper with the names of the locations that would be made available to the public to see what Mr President have achieved in agriculture using NALDA.

“Agriculture is a process and being a process NALDA is progressing when we came on board when Mr President resuscitated NALDA, there was nothing NALDA inherited in terms of equipment or infrastructure from the old NALDA, but as we speak today NALDA has offices in almost the 36 States including the Federal Capital Territory NALDA has acquired tractors, farm implements, farms across the country and all the six geopolitical zones within this space of time and has empowered over 50, 000 Nigerians aside women.

“So the progress and foundation the President is using NALDA to build would begin to yield more fruit and make more impact long before Mr President would been gone but the most important thing is a strong foundation has been laid in resuscitating NALDA and giving the agency all the support that is required for the agency to function effectively.

“Mr President will be unveiling what NALDA has been doing within this two years that NALDA is back to better the lives of Nigerians and develop our agricultural space.”

He also explained that the wheat planting is currently ongoing , “We have three farmers per hectare and is going on in five States- Gombe, Jigawa, Adamawa, Taraba and Bauchi. We have two farms in Gombe, one in Nengere and Ganya.

“NALDA provided them with land preparation. We have also done access road to the farm in Bauchi. So the community provided the land and we provided the inputs, herbicides and land preparations.”