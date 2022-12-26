Bola Tinubu

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerians have reacted to celebrity comedian Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, often known as Mr. Funny or Oga Sabinus, for making fun of the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Sabinus has been trending online with a viral, which shows the comedian entertaining his crowd at a recent show in Port-Harcourt with some skit makers mimicking Tinubu.

In response to the video, Bashir Ahmad, President Muhammadu Buhari’s media aide, wrote on his Twitter page, “This is very insulting Sabinus.”

Another Tinubu’s supporter, Qudus Akanbi Eleyi of Lagos, called out the comedian for the act and urged Twitter users to unfollow the comedian.

While another cross-section of supporters, backing Sabinus, claimed he only mimicked Tinubu.

@firstladyship said: “Sabinus is a young man minding his business. He paid his dues in full. Freedom of speech is guaranteed under your constitution. The APC will be defeated & sent back to the underworld (whence they came). Please follow @Sabinus1_ for more hilarious contents.”

@muzzie_ola said, “In English, what Sabinus did is called “mimicking” many great presidents, leaders, actors, actress have been mimicked in the past. Tinubu was mimicked, they didn’t add any words he didn’t say.. if you find this disgusting, that’s how disgusting you candidate appears and sounds.”

https://twitter.com/Qdpaper2/status/1607291806701559808?s=20&t=pdp508Jyqq91v8nGMJPHJQ Sabinus is being praised by Obidients for mimicking Tinubu, but the same people !nsulted Akpororo for cracking jokes at Peter Obi's expense; APC supporters laughed then, now they're b!ttered. It goes to show u the high level of hypocr!sy in Nigeria. Keep deceiv!ng yourselves. December 25, 2022