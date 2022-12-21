The presidency said President Muhammadu Buhari will campaign for the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and all other candidates of the party with “full energy and conviction.”

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement he signed on Wednesday titled “President Buhari ready to campaign for Tinubu and all APC candidates with energy and conviction.”

Read also: 2023: APC ‘ll win all elections fairly, squarely, Buhari boasts

This vow comes on the heel of concerns that the president has not featured in campaigns since the national launch in Jos, Plateau State in mid-November.

But, the Presidency said while Buhari remains committed to party politics, the functions and duties of the President will take precedence.

According to Shehu, the President “assures the All Progressives Congress and its candidates in the elections next year that he is ready at all times to campaign for the Presidential Candidate and all party candidates with “full energy and conviction.”

“This is to dispel expressed concerns in certain quarters that the President has not featured in campaigns since the national launch in Jos, Plateau State and to stress that while he remains committed to party politics, the functions and duties of the President will equally be upheld at times.”

Citing the President’s remarks to the Nigerian community in Washington DC in the course of his recent visit to the United States, the Presidency said Buhari “is ready to campaign for the party’s victory in the general elections next year.”

The President noted that the APC campaigns have so far been the most aggressive in recent history.

“‘They have been impressive and of a high voltage,’ compared to the opposition that seems to be playing catch-up. He expressed strong optimism that the party will win all the elections fairly and squarely,’ the statement read.