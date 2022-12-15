Renowned Prophet, Christian Shola today hailed President Muhammadu Buhari saying he has done his best for Nigeria.

Christian Shola stated this while reacting to a picture showing Buhari on Wednesday night in company of US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Akhannouch of Morocco, and other leaders to watch the World Cup semifinal match between France and Morocco which ended 2-0 in favour of France.

In a tweet this afternoon on his official Twitter page it wrote “That’s My President, we are proud of you, you’ve given Nigeria your best and we appreciate Your Excellency Sir.

The popular clergy, who came to limelight during the recent flood crisis in Nigeria, as he was traveling from state to state, to assist flood victims across Nigeria was also not only warmly received by the amiable Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri when he visited the state to assist flood victims trapped in rural communities by the flood situation, moreso, was also warmly received by The Olu Of Warri, His Royal Highness, Ogiame Atuwatse III for his admirable humility, simplicity and humanity.

“We’re so pleased to see you’re threading the pathway of leaving your legacy of anti-corruption, and a legacy conducting the most transparent, peaceful, free and fair election our beloved country has ever witnessed, Insha Allah.

“You’re making us proud with your calm, loving, adorable and admirable fatherly moves, vibes and smiles, we love you Mr President.

“We pray The Almighty Allah will give you long life in good health, peace and wellness,” the cleric wrote.