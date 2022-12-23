Presidential candidate of African Action Congress, AAC, Omoyele Sowore speaking in an interview with Politics Hub, a Vanguard Online TV’s political show on Friday.

By Miftaudeen Raji

Presidential candidate of African Action Congress, AAC, Omoyele Sowore said President Muhammadu Buhari would not attend his swearing-in ceremony after he wins the 2023 presidential election.

Sowore stated this on Friday while speaking in an interview with Politics Hub, a Vanguard Online TV’s political show.

Buhari won’t attend my swearing-in when I win in 2023 – Sowore



Presidential candidate of African Action Congress, AAC,@YeleSowore said President Muhammadu Buhari would not attend his swearing-in ceremony after he wins the 2023 presidential election. pic.twitter.com/Cpj5uNPvUC— Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) December 23, 2022

The AAC presidential candidate, in the course of the interview, told the anchor of the TV show, Damilola Ogunsakin that he is planning to become the president of Nigeria and not to take over from Buhari.

Read also: 2023: Sowore challenges Tinubu, Atiku, Obi to political debate

He said, “When I win the election Buhari will not come to the swearing-in. I think some of them would have left before the day of swearing-in and I’m serious about it. I just want you (Buhari) to know that you have a constitutional duty to hand over power.”

Meanwhile, Sowore dismissed claims that he supported Buhari prior to his election as president of Nigeria in 2015.

When asked at what point he stopped supporting Buhari, Sowore said, “I never supported Buhari. You can never stop supporting somebody you never supported in the first place. What have prevailed over these years was a well-calculated attempt to black mail my person by saying I supported Buhari because I was against Goodluck Jonathan.

“What I have always done in my entire life is to be opposed to terrible governance, it didn’t matter who was in charge, even if it was my Dad I would have opposed him if he is acting like Jonathan.

“But this is how to solve the puzzle, If I asked you to provide just one evidence that I supported Buhari you will say you want to go an check and you are suppose to know it because I never did.

“There was no time in life that I campaigned for Buhari, wrote an article or approach anybody individually and say vote for Buhari. I didn’t vote for Buhari, because I didn’t register to vote until 2018. The first time I voted in my life in this country and probably in the world was in 2019 election,” he said.